Hyderabad: Two held with MDMA

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Seelam Sai Krishna (29) of Manikonda and Chijoke Uchechukwu alias Peter (38) of Mumbai and native of Nigeria. One more person Okoro, staying in Mumbai, is absconding.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:07 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Special Operations Team (LB Nagar) along with the Neredmet police caught two persons, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly selling MDMA drug and seized 30 gm of MDMA, mobile phones from them, here on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Seelam Sai Krishna (29) of Manikonda and Chijoke Uchechukwu alias Peter (38) of Mumbai and native of Nigeria. One more person Okoro, staying in Mumbai, is absconding.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, said Sai Kumar was procuring the drug from Peter who was staying in a Oyo hotel at Manikonda and supplying it to customers.

“Peter is staying illegally in India and was purchasing the drug from Okoro and was planning to sell it to customers during the coming New Year eve celebrations. A gram of MDMA is sold for Rs. 10,000,” he said.

On reliable information, the SOT team nabbed them at Neredmet.