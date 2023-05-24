| Hyderabad Two Killed In Road Accident At Pahadishareef

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:05 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in a road accident at Pahadishareef on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the victims were travelling in a DCM carrying poultry when a tipper lorry rammed into it from opposite direction at Thukkuguda road under Pahadishareef.

The victims were seated in the front and got severely injured in the collision and died on the spot.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to mortuary for postmortem. A case is registered.