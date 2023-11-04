Hyderabad: Two labourers killed in accident at RMC plant

According to the police, the two labourers had entered the mixer to work when the operator started it without noticing their presence in the machine

Hyderabad: Two labourers were killed in an accident at a Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plant at Puppalaguda in Narsingi on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, the two workers had entered the mixer to work when the operator started it without noticing their presence in the machine. Both the persons were severely injured and died on the spot.

On coming to know about the deaths, the family members of the victims rushed to the company and staged a protest.

The police reached the spot and convinced the family members to allow the body to be shifted to the mortuary. The police assured to initiate action against the persons who were responsible for the mishap.

