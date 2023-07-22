Hyderabad: Two persons held with spurious medicines worth Rs 29 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south east) team along with the Drug Control officials caught two persons who were allegedly selling spurious medicines and seized property worth Rs. 29 lakhs on Saturday.

The arrested persons are P Ramesh (43) of Karmanghat and B Raghava Reddy (55), of Peddamberpet.

The suspects were procuring medicines from various states illegally by concealing in garment parcels and supplying to people, said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao. Both of them were caught at Dilsukhnagar.

Efforts are on to nab Purnachander, Laxman, Nadeem and Arun Choudhary who are absconding.