Hyderabad: Five held for kidnapping, threatening two persons to give false testimony in court

Hyderabad: The Marredpally police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested five persons who allegedly kidnapped and threatened two persons and pressurized them to compromise a case and give false evidence before the court.
The arrested persons S Sunny Yadav (21), C Krishna Yadav (47), B Viswender (25), K Ravindher Reddy (32) and Chandra Prabhu (47) along with Veerababu, allegedly had kidnapped two persons Sandeep and Ajay and beat them and asked them to compromise in a case.
Early this year, Sunny was arrested and remanded in a murder attempt case on a complaint of Sandeep. Since then Sunny and his associates wanted the case to be compromised in the court. Ajay is witness in the case.
On specific information, the police registered a case and took the five persons against whom rowdy sheets are maintained in different police stations into custody. Efforts are on the nab Veerababu who is allegedly absconding.