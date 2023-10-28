| Hyderabad Five Held For Kidnapping Threatening Two Persons To Give False Testimony In Court

Hyderabad: Five held for kidnapping, threatening two persons to give false testimony in court

Marredpally police along with the Commissioner's Task Force arrested five persons who allegedly kidnapped and threatened two persons and pressurized them to compromise a case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 AM, Sat - 28 October 23

Hyderabad: The Marredpally police along with the Commissioner’s Task Force arrested five persons who allegedly kidnapped and threatened two persons and pressurized them to compromise a case and give false evidence before the court.

The arrested persons S Sunny Yadav (21), C Krishna Yadav (47), B Viswender (25), K Ravindher Reddy (32) and Chandra Prabhu (47) along with Veerababu, allegedly had kidnapped two persons Sandeep and Ajay and beat them and asked them to compromise in a case.

Early this year, Sunny was arrested and remanded in a murder attempt case on a complaint of Sandeep. Since then Sunny and his associates wanted the case to be compromised in the court. Ajay is witness in the case.

On specific information, the police registered a case and took the five persons against whom rowdy sheets are maintained in different police stations into custody. Efforts are on the nab Veerababu who is allegedly absconding.