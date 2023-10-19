Hyderabad weekend guide: Explore these diverse events this weekend

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:55 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: From a unique book fair to pottery workshops, organic farming experiences, dance meetups, and more, there’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy this weekend. Read on to explore the eclectic lineup.

Hyderabad Unlimited Book Fair:

Book enthusiasts in the city can head to this one-of-its-kind book fair where you can purchase books by selecting boxes of varying sizes, fitting as many as you like, as long as the box closes flat.

When: October 20-24, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: Maruti Gardens, Lakdi-ka-pul.

Registrations: Free event

Forgotten Foods:

On account of World Food Day, explore and savour an experience in food, nature, and sustainable living by being a farmer a day, soil therapy, and hands-on activities for all ages, along with a delicious organic feast.

When: October 21

Where: Akshayakalpa Farm, Shad Nagar.

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Good Boy Better Show:

Brace yourself as Comicstaan fame Aashish Solanki is coming to the city to make you laugh out loud with his clean and family-oriented jokes.

When: October 21, 5 pm

Where: Mirai Bar & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Pottery workshop:

Get your hands in the clay as you unleash your creativity and learn the craft of pottery at this beginner-friendly pottery workshop.

When: October 21, 22

Where: Studio Myraa, Banjara hills

Registrations: Check out https://www.instagram.com/studio.myraa/

Dance and Chill with Oopar:

Groove to Bollywood tunes, enjoy fun and connections at this beginner-friendly Bollywood Dance Workshop and Meetup!

When: October 21, 5.30 pm onwards

Where: 1 Hundred Dance Studio, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

Expressions of Well-Being:

Explore ideas of rest and regulation through different modalities including movement, dance, visual art, drama, music, and play therapy. Following this, an open-mic will also be held at the venue.

When: October 21, 4-5 pm, Open mic: 5-7 pm

Where: Pause for Perspective, Begumpet

Registrations: Check https://www.instagram.com/pauseforperspective/

La La Land:

Immerse yourself in the happy, sassy vibes, lush green surroundings and great music at this flea market that boasts more than 100 brands, 25 food joints, pet activities, games, workshops, and a kids’ zone.

When: October 22, 11 am onwards

Where: N Convention, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Organic Soap Making Workshop:

Learn to make soap from scratch using simple ingredients like oils, clays and butter and even formulate your own recipes.

When: October 22, 12 pm

Where: Dough Mama Pizza, Gachibowli

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

India vs New Zealand WC:

Cricket enthusiasts in Hyderabad can now enjoy an electrifying game of India vs New Zealand World Cup match on the big screen.

When: October 22, 2 pm

Where: Smaaash, Inorbit Mall, Madhapur

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider