Hyderabad: Woman arrested for duping people on pretext of selling sarees

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: A woman who duped people on pretext of selling sarees was arrested by the Rachakonda cybercrime police.

Sarakam Gouri Sarika Venkata Nukambikha (28) of Vishakhapatnam collected money from various people on pretext of selling sarees and blouses and duped them.

According to the police, Sarika contacted a popular influencer on Instagram and introduced herself as a widow who was finding it difficult to manage her household expenses. “The person got carried away by her story and promoted the business of Sarika on Instagram account. After viewing the post around 150 people ordered for the products and made online payment to Sarika. However, none of them received the delivery of the product as assured by Sarika,” DCP (Crimes) B Anuradha.

On a complaint from a victim, the police registered a case and arrested Sarika. She collected between Rs.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh by cheating public in similar manner, the official added.

