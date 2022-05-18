| Hyderabad Woman Crossing Railway Track Dies After Being Hit By Train At Khairatabad

Hyderabad: Woman crossing railway track dies after being hit by train at Khairatabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:24 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: A woman, who was crossing the railway tracks near the Khairatabad Railway Station on Wednesday morning, died after being hit by a train.

According to the police, Lavanya Ganesh Tumma, 36, a native of Solapur in Maharashtra, was living in the city and was working as a tele-caller with a private company. On Wednesday morning, she was crossing the railway tracks near the Khairatabad railway station when an MMTS train hit her.

“She apparently was in a hurry to go to work and did not notice the train coming. She died on the spot,” Hyderabad Railway Police officials said.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

