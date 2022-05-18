Hyderabad: Woman crossing railway track dies after being hit by train at Khairatabad

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
By Telangana Today
Wed - 18 May 22
Hyderabad: A woman, who was crossing the railway tracks near the Khairatabad Railway Station on Wednesday morning, died after being hit by a train.

According to the police, Lavanya Ganesh Tumma, 36, a native of Solapur in Maharashtra, was living in the city and was working as a tele-caller with a private company. On Wednesday morning, she was crossing the railway tracks near the Khairatabad railway station when an MMTS train hit her.

“She apparently was in a hurry to go to work and did not notice the train coming. She died on the spot,” Hyderabad Railway Police officials said.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary.

 

