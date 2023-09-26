Hyderabad: Woman duped by cyber fraudsters

Attracted by the offer, she contacted them and they collected money from her periodically on the pretext of security deposits and cheated her.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters duped a woman to the tune of Rs.59.20 lakh in the guise of hitting likes to online posts.

Police sources said the complaint, a resident of Manikonda and working in a private firm, recently received a message on her social media account claiming to give her money for hitting likes to the pages and posts they suggest.

The Cybercrime police are investigating.