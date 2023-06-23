| Hyderabad Woman Kills Man For Attempting To Rape Her

Hyderabad: Woman kills man for attempting to rape her

The man Srinivas, also from the same neighbourhood, knocked on the door of Jayamma's house around 4am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:36 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A woman killed a man who allegedly barged into her house and attempted to rape her at Budvel in Rajendranagar on Friday early hours.

When Jayamma opened the door, Srinivas entered the house and tried to assault her by force.

Jayamma resisted his attempts and ran out of the house, even as Srinivas who was in an inebriated condition followed her.

It was then Jayamma grabbed an iron rod and hit on Srinivas’s head. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

Jayamma and her husband surrendered before the Rajendranagar police.

The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating the case.