Hyderabad: Works on Mehdipatnam skywalk pick up pace

The works related to construction of Mehdipatnam skywalk is now picking pace after MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao's recent meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

By Nabinder Bommala Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 5 July 23

MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had requested the Centre to expedite the transfer of around 160 acres of defence lands to the State to facilitate development of public infrastructure, which also includes acquisition of half an acre for the skywalk. Photo: Anand Dharmana.

Hyderabad: The skywalk at Mehdipatnam, being built by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) with Rs 32.97 crore is under way, at a brisk pace.

The works related to the construction of this pedestrian-friendly facility, which slowed down due to land acquisition issues, are now picking pace after Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao‘s recent meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said HMDA officials.

The construction of the pedestrian facility was hindered as there was a delay in acquiring the land belonging to the Centre. Recently, the MA&UD Minister requested the Centre to expedite the transfer of around 160 acres of defence lands to the Telangana government to facilitate the development of public infrastructure which also includes the acquisition of half an acre for the development of a skywalk at Mehidipatnam.

“Once the land acquisition is completed, within six months the project will be ready. Earlier too, when the works were delayed, the Minister met General Officer Commanding of Dakshin Bharat Area A Arun and the works that were moving at a snail’s pace paced up,” said an HMDA official.

Once ready, the skywalk will be of great use to scores of people facilitating a safe pedestrian movement without having to struggle through the stream of vehicular movement. The skywalk abuts the PV Narasimha Rao Expressway with Defence land on one side and commercial buildings on the other side.

The swanky skywalk has 13 elevators, and two intermediate tunnel walks, and stretches over 390 metres. It has five entry and exit points at Rythu Bazar, Defence compound wall, within the bus bay area (Mehdipatnam), near Asif Nagar Police Station and Raymond Showroom (Gudimalkapur Junction). The skywalk also has a 21,061.42 sft commercial space and it will be used for setting up coffee shops, getaway corners, lounge snacks, etc.