Hyderabad’s Charminar temporarily closed to public during Muharram

The decision was taken following a request made by the Hyderabad police and the sale of online tickets is also suspended for the day.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:57 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: The Archeological Survey of India, Hyderabad office, informed that the Charminar monument will be closed for the general public in view of the Muharram procession on Saturday.

The decision was taken following a request made by the Hyderabad police.

The sale of online tickets is also suspended for the day.