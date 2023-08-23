Hyderabad’s Saranya clinches chess title

Saranya scored 6 points, while other Hyderabad girls Modipalli Deekshitha with 5.5 points secured second place selected for Nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Medal winners of the Chess Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Saranya Devi Narahari of Hyderabad clinched the title in the under-11 girls division of the Chess Championship in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Saranya scored 6 points, while other Hyderabad girls Modipalli Deekshitha with 5.5 points secured second place selected for Nationals. Sanikommu Jaideepreddy of Rangareddy district won the boys division of the Chess Championship with 6.5 points out of 7 rounds and Adhyanan Banerjee also of Ranga Reddy finished second with 6 points.

Results: Final round: Boys: Board No. 1 Sanikommu Jaideepreddy (6.5) bt Ishaan Kandi (5.5), Board No. 2 Ritesh Maddukuri (5.5) drew with Santosh Hariharan (6), Board No. 3 Adhyayan Banerjee (6) bt Vedant A Agarwal, Board No. 4 Sri Shiva Tejo Karthikeya (6) bt Sathvik Gulkaram (5), Board No. 5 Jaikeerth Maram (5) Lost to (0-1) Pranavaaditya Ginjupalli (5.5);

Girls: Board No. 1 Saranyadevi Narahari (6) bt Tanisha Khandelwal (5), Board No. 2 Sasi Hasini Chintala (6) bt Aishwarya Narahari (5), Board No. 3 Modipalli Deekshitha (5.5) bt Anaya Agarwal (5), Board No. 4 Sri Darshini.T (4.5) drew with Bruhathi Kondisetti (5), Board No. 5 Nehasanvi Chitlangi (4.5) drew with Sai Susheela Reddycherla (5).

Also Read Keshapally Akshara bags top honours in 800 metres event at CISCE Regional Athletic Meet