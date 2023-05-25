Hyundai Exter to launch on July 10 in India

Hyundai India will launch the Exter SUV in India on July 10, 2023. The price is expected to be between Rs 5.50 lakh and Rs 11 lakh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Bookings for the Exter micro SUV are already open and the first units will be delivered to customers by July third or fourth week. A large number of buyers have opted for the higher variants of the Exter with the automatic gearbox option.

The Exter will be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with a CNG option. The petrol engine will be available with a five-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission, while the CNG variant will only be available with a manual gearbox.

The Exter will compete with other sub-compact SUVs in the Indian market, such as the Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the Renault Kiger. It will be interesting to see how the Exter performs in the market once it is launched.

Hyundai Exter SUV will have a spacious and comfortable interior. It will come with a host of features, including a touchscreen infotainment system, a reverse parking camera, and automatic climate control. Also Hyundai Exter is available in a variety of colors, including red, blue, and white.