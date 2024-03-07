Ibrahim, Kishan shine in Dolphin’s win at HRATS T20 Cricket Tournament

| Ibrahim Kishan Shine In Dolphins Win At Hrats T20 Cricket Tournament

Hyderabad: M Ibrahim’s half-century and P Bala Kishan’s four-wicket haul guided Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd’s 47-run victory in the Hotel & Restaurants Association of Telangana State (HRATS) T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Brief Scores: Dolphin Hotels Pvt Ltd (RFC) 168/7 in 20 overs ( M Ibrahim 56; Kuldeep Singh Rana 2/17) bt Taj Deccan 121 in 17.4 overs ( Shubham Singh 29; P Bala Kishan 4/20, K Vamshi 3/24); ITC Kohenur 158/8 in 20 overs (Bishal Roy 37; Babu 3/27, John Biswas 2/28) lost to Radisson Blu Plaza 161/6 in 19.3 overs (Mohan das 55, Madhu 42 no; Manoj P 2/26 )

