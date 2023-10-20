IDream Media anchor Harshini takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:41 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Hyderabad: Actor and IDream Media anchor Harshini participated in the Green India Challenge in Jubilee Hills on Friday and planted a sapling. She expressed her happiness at planting saplings and highlighted the need for a pollution-free environment to encourage tree planting.

Stressing that planting saplings is a collective responsibility, she underlined the importance of ensuring a cleaner and greener State. Harshini extended her gratitude to Rajya Sabha Member Joginapalli Santhosh Kumar for providing this opportunity.

She further nominated actor Sampoornesh Babu and iDream Media founder Vasudeva Reddy to take part in the challenge.