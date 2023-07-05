IIHM Institute opens state-of-the-art hospitality facility in Hyderabad

The centre aims to provide comprehensive courses on hospitality skills, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:04 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: IIHM Institute of Hospitality Skills (IIHS), affiliated with the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), has announced the opening of its state-of-the-art facility in Hyderabad.

The centre aims to provide comprehensive courses on hospitality skills, catering to professionals seeking to upskill and enhance their career prospects. With a prime focus on vocational training, IIHS aims to bridge the skill gap and empower individuals in the thriving hospitality industry, a press release said.

Dr Suborno Bose, Founder of IIHS, said, “There is a great demand for skilled manpower, and Hyderabad, being a city of concentrated hospitality business acumen, provides a great platform for hospitality skills development.” He added, “This is part of the Government of India’s Skill India mission. We are collaborating with Skill India and THSC to train hundreds of skilled hospitality workers for India.”

IIHS offers a wide range of courses catering to the diverse needs of aspiring hospitality professionals. These courses include Diploma Courses in Luxury Hospitality Operations, Kitchen Operations, Bar & Beverage, and others. The eligibility criteria for these courses require individuals to be Class 10 or 12 pass-outs.