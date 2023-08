IIT Hyderabad student found hanging in hostel

Mamitha Nayak of Odisha had joined an engineering course at the Institute this year. She was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Representational Image

Sangareddy: A female student of the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night.

Mamitha Nayak of Odisha (19) had joined an engineering course at the Institute this year. She was found hanging in her hostel room on Monday night.

The Sangareddy police have registered a case and are investigating.

