IMD forecasts heavy rains for Telangana

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) have also been forecasted for some districts including in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:49 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Heavy rains have been forecast for some districts of Telangana on December 5 by the IMD-Hyderabad.

According to a bulletin issued here on Sunday, heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet districts. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) have also been forecasted for some districts including in Hyderabad.

Also Read Telangana polls 2023: Biggest and lowest victory margins among Hyderabad constituencies

Similar weather conditions have also been forecast for December 6 with heavy to very rains likely to occur in isolated in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet districts.