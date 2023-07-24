Impressive win for Future Kids School at Keystone Basketball League

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Hyderabad: Future Kids School dished out an impressive show to thrash CAL Public School 58-6 in the pre-quarterfinal in the under grade 11 & 12 boys division of the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Monday.

For the winners, Buchi and Adwait recorded 17, 16 points respectively. In the other ties, Sancta Maria downed Gitanjali Senior School 37-6 in a one sided affair. Chandrachur’s 43 points helped host Keystone School record a narrow 57-54 victory over Suchitra Academy.

Results: Pre-Quarterfinals: Grade 11&12 Boys: Keystone School 57 (Chandrachur 43) bt Suchitra Academy 54 (Lakshya 12, Aditya 16); Sancta Maria 37 (Bhavin 21) bt Gitanjali Senior School 6; Future Kids School 58 (Buchi 17, Adwait 16, Sreeram 11) bt CAL Public School 6.