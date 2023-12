In a tragic incident, 58-year-old Medak man dies in Praja Palana queue

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Medak: In a tragic incident, a 58-year-old man, who came to submit his application during the Praja Palana at Kagaz Maddur village in Narsapur mandal has collapsed while waiting in a queue line.

He was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. The victim was Lakshmaiah. A case has been registered.