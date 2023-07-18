Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates KGBV building in Nirmal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that the government was giving paramount importance to education. He formally inaugurated the building of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Ananthpet village in Sarangapur mandal on Tuesday. The facility was created at a cost of Rs 3.40 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was according top priority to the education sector, enabling the poor students to get quality education at state-run schools. He stated that he felt happy to inaugurate the building meant for girls.

The minister further said that the school was beneficial to girls of Sarangapur mandal, who were deprived of a school. He opined that challenges of the students and teachers would be a thing of the past with the advent of the building. He added that the new building was equipped with all basic amenities.

Telangana State Irrigation Development Corporation (TSIDC) Chairman Samudrala Venugopala Chary, Collector K Varun Reddy and many others were present.