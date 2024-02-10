Inter-Club T20 Cricket Tournament in Hyderabad from February 17

The Inter-Club T20 Cricket Tournament for Secunderabad Club Cup will begin from February 17 at the Secunderabad Club.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 11:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Inter-Club T20 Cricket Tournament for Secunderabad Club Cup will begin from February 17 at the Secunderabad Club, said the officials on Saturday.

Eight teams will battle for the top honours with hosts taking on Zoroastrian Club in the first match on Saturday. The eight teams were divided into two pools of four teams each. Top two teams from each group will enter the semifinals. First semifinal will be played on March 9 and the second semifinal on March 10. The final will be played on March 17.

Meanwhile, Press Club will open their campaign against Nizam Club on February 18 and will face New Club on February 25. Their final match will be against Deccan Club on March 3.

Teams: Group A: Deccan Club, Press Club, Nizam Club, New Club; Group B: Fateh Maidan Club, Jubilee Hills International Club, Zoroastrian Club, Secunderabad Club.