Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
Intermediate Public Exams commence smoothly in Telangana

A total of 4,82,677 first year intermediate students registered for exams.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:05 AM, Wed - 15 March 23
Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Exams have commenced for the first year students across the State on Wednesday.

The second language paper-I part-II exam which began at 9 am concludes at 12 noon. A total of 4,82,677 first year intermediate students registered for exams.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has constituted 1,473 exams centres across the State with 26,333 invigilators, 75 flying and 200 sitting squads. A control room with telephone numbers 040-24600110 and 040-24655027 has been arranged for exams.

