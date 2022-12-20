ITDA Bhadrachalam to implement 60-day action plan for better results in SSC exams

ITDA Bhadrachalam have chalked out plans to achieve a 100 percent pass percentage in schools

Kothagudem: The authorities of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam have chalked out plans to achieve a 100 percent pass percentage in schools under the agency in the forthcoming SSC examinations.

Special focus is being laid on securing the highest number of 10/10 grade point average (GPA) in the current academic year in addition to achieving cent percent pass results. For this, ITDA officials have planned to conduct special remedial classes for SSC students.

In all, there are 2550 Class 10 students studying in 39 Ashram High Schools along with students staying at 16 Tribal Welfare Hostels under the limits of the ITDA in the erstwhile Khammam district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, ITDA Academic and Community Mobilisation Officer at the Project Monitoring and Resource Cell (PMRC), T Ramanaiah informed that a 60-day action has been chalked out to prepare the students to achieve better scores in annual SSC examination.

The SSC syllabus will be completed by the end of December and the remedial classes will be started in the first week of Jan, 2023.

The students will be divided into four groups; A, B, C and D based on their academic standards and accordingly they will be prepared for the exam.

Subject teachers will lay special focus on slow learners and teach them techniques to perform better in the examination. Orientation classes for the teachers will also be conducted in January to make them understand the objectives of the 60-day action, Ramanaiah said.

Resource persons at the PMRC have been visiting all the schools under ITDA interacting with the teachers discussing the importance of the action plan as well the steps needed for achieving better results in this academic year.

During the 60-day period slip tests, pre-final exam and finally a model grand test will be conducted. The progress of the students will be monitored on a daily-basis so that they can be well prepared for the annual examination, Ramanaiah said.