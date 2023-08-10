Jagtial: Gulf agent dupes people by promising jobs, flees to UAE with Rs 5 cr

Enraged over the disappearance of the agent, about 200 victims staged a protest demonstration at his office in Jagtial town on Thursday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Jagtial: A Gulf agent from Jagtial allegedly duped innocent people by promising them to provide jobs in gulf countries.

Instead of providing jobs, the agent fled by collecting about Rs 5 crore from the job seekers. Enraged over the disappearance of the agent, about 200 victims staged a protest demonstration at his office on Thursday. Agent Mahesh opened an office in the name of ‘Manpower’ in Jagtial town and collected about Rs 2 lakh from each person by promising jobs in UAE.

Job seekers mounted pressure on Mahesh after sensing that the agent was deliberately delaying the issue. Unable to provide jobs to them, Mahesh fled from the town. Knowing about the agent’s disappearance, about 200 job seekers rushed to the house of the agents and staged a protest. They also lodged complaint with police.