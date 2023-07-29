Jayasudha calls on Kishan Reddy; sets off speculations of joining BJP

Eatala Rajender, who is also head of the BJP’s joining committee, reportedly approached her to convince her to join the party

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:25 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Eatala Rajender, who is also head of the BJP’s joining committee, reportedly approached her to convince her to join the party

Hyderabad: Amid reports that actress and former Congress MLA Jayasudha would be joining BJP, the former MLA on Saturday called on BJP State unit chief and union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy at the party office.

According to party sources, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, who is also head of the BJP’s joining committee, reportedly approached her to convince her to join the party. Following which she called on Kishan Reddy on Saturday. It is learnt that Jayasudha is keen to contest from either her former constituency Secunderabad or Musheerabad.

Jayasudha has been staying away from active politics for quite some time now. Last year too there were talks that she would be joining BJP along with former MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the presence of union Home Minister Amit Shah in Munugode, but it did not materialise.