JNTU notifies a detailed schedule for TS PGECET 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad here on Friday notified a detailed schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2023 for admissions into ME, MTech, MPharm, MArch and Graduate level PharmD (PB) for the academic year 2023-24.

PGECET Schedule:

* Issue of notification: February 28

* Commencement of Online registration: March 3

* Last date to submit online application without late fee: April 30

* Edit option for online submitted application: May 2 to 4

Last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of

a. Rs.250 – May 5

b. Rs.1,000 – May 10

c. Rs.2,500 – May 15

d. Rs.5,000 – May 24

* Downloading of hall tickets from website: May 21

* Examination from May 29 to June 1