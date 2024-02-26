Junior artist arrested for impersonating female influencer in Hyderabad

The arrested person T.Shashank Reddy (24), posed as a female social media influencer and sent a friend request to the victim, who accepted it believing to be genuine.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 10:07 PM

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Cybercrime police arrested a junior artist on charges of impersonating as a female social media influencer and extorting money from a youngster on Monday.

Police said eventually during their chats, Shashanka Reddy, posing as a female social media influencer, took money to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of medical bills and other expenses. The victim later grew suspicious approached the police, who booked a case and nabbed him.