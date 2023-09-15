Junior Badminton Championship Hyderabad leg from Oct 19

PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship will be held in under-9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 categories in the girls and boys section

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:45 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad leg of the seventh edition of PNB Metlife Junior Badminton Championship, which was kicked off in Guwahati on Friday, will be held from October 19 to 23, the organisers said on Friday.

The event will be held in 10 cities – Guwahati, Kochi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Jalandhar and New Delhi. The tournament will be mentored by Indian doubles badminton players Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. The tournament will be held in under-9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 categories in the girls and boys section.

“We are delighted to have Satwik and Chirag Shetty as the mentors for the tournament. Our main goal is to nurture the young talent and provide them a platform. We had a world record participation of over 8,000 last year and we are hoping to cross it this year,” said Ashish Kumar Srivastava, the Managing Director and CEO of PNB MetLife.

Both Satwik and Chirag said that a tournament like this is crucial for the development of the game and hoped that many children would compete in the event. The registration for the event can be done by calling 9820006190.

