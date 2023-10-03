Kaghaznagar RDO dies of cardiac arrest

Jadi Rajeshwar, a revenue divisional officer of Kaghaznagar died of a cardiac arrest in Utnoor mandal centre

Published Date - 12:13 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Adilabad: Jadi Rajeshwar, a revenue divisional officer of Kaghaznagar died of a cardiac arrest in Utnoor mandal centre on Tuesday. He was 59.

Rajeshwar complained of chest pain in the morning around 7.30 am. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought. He had earlier worked as RDO of Utnoor before being posted in Kaghaznagar two months back. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and two sons.

Collector Hemanth Borkade expressed shock over the death of RDO and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.