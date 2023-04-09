Two-day national seminar at University PG College in Hanamkonda

The seminar 'Socio-economic implications of digital transformations in India' will be conducted on April 25 and 26.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

Hanamkonda: The University Post Graduate College of the Kakatiya University (KU) will conduct a two-day multidisciplinary national seminar on “Socio-economic implications of digital transformations in India” on April 25 and 26, according to a press note by the KU, Warangal.

Four technical sessions, Digital Transformation – Implications on Economy and Society, Digital Transformation – Impact on Commerce, Digital Transformation – Challenges and Opportunities, and Technologies in Digital transformation will be held as part of the seminar.