Karimnagar Collector praises TSRTC services

He wished the corporation to get more profits by successfully operating its services in different routes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Collector RV Karnan inaugurating new BS6 super luxury bus in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said that besides transporting passengers to their destinations, TSRTC was providing more facilities to customers by introducing buses with latest technology. He wished the corporation to get more profits by successfully operating its services in different routes. He inaugurated a new BS-6 super luxury bus allocated to Karimnagar-II depot here on Saturday.

Karnan said that to provide more facilities to passengers, authorities have introduced 50 new BS-6 super luxury buses in the state. TSRTC Regional Manager, Khusro Shah Khan explained the modern facilities available in the new buses. Besides a rear camera, two cameras were also installed inside the bus. If there was a fire accident, drivers would be alerted so he could take immediate measures by stopping the bus.

The mike system arranged in the bus would alert the passengers when their destination was arrived. Two buses, one to Karimnagar-II and another to Korutla depot were allocated. Informing that more buses would be made available in the coming days, he said that the buses would be operated between Karimnagar and Hyderabad. TSRTC deputy managers Chander Rao, and Ravishankar, depot managers Mallaiah, Bhupathi Reddy, vigilance officer Ravinder and others were present.