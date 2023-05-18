Karimnagar CP warns against modified bike silencers

Participating in a counselling session for motorists, Karimnagar CP warned of registering criminal cases against mechanics if they fit modified silencers to bikes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Modified silencers are being smashed with a road roller in Karimnagar police Commissionerate office on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Commissioner of Police L Subbarayudu has warned of registering criminal cases against mechanics if they fit modified silencers to bikes after removing original stock silencers. He also warned youngsters that their vehicles would be seized if caught with modified silencers.

Participating in a counselling session for motorists caught fitting modified silencers to their bikes, motorists caught drunk driving and mechanics at the police headquarters here on Thursday, Subbarayudu also warned to register criminal cases and MV Act cases if people were caught for drunk driving.

Stating that a majority of the road accidents were being taken place due to rash driving, negligence, over speeding and overload, the CP made it clear that they would continue to take action against violators till they changed.

Instructing auto-rickshaw drivers to remove additional seats fixed beside the driver’s seat, he said the police would launch a special drive against overloading of autorickshaws in the district.

Later, 100 modified silencers were crushed with a road roller.

Additional DCPs S Srinivas and M Bheem Rao, ACPs G Vijaykumar and C Prathap, inspectors Tirumal and Nagarjuna Rao and others were present.

