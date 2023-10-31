Karimnagar: Govt teacher booked for hitting campaign screen with sandal

The government teacher Sriramoju Jagadishwara Chary hit the campaign screen with his sandal when Kamalakar's visuals came on the screen

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Karimnagar: The Karimnagar rural police have registered a case against a government teacher for using his footwear to hit an LED screen displaying the campaigning of BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar.

The incident was in Gopalpur of Karimnagar rural mandal on Monday. The government teacher Sriramoju Jagadishwara Chary hit the screen with his sandal when Kamalakar’s visuals came on the screen.

He also allegedly abused the Minister, following which another villager lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Jagadishwara Chary.

