Kavitha lays foundation for Rs 25 crore worth development works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

BRS MLC Kavitha

Nizamabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha on Monday laid the foundation for Rs.8.25 crore worth of development works in the district.

Among the development works, she laid the foundation for Rs.7.48 crore conversion of single line to double line BT road construction works from Choutpalli to Chittapur, Rs.21 lakh for the construction of a society warehouse, Rs.6 lakh for the construction of library building and Rs.50 lakh for the construction of the flagpole of Lakshmi Narayana Swamy temple.

She said under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, even remote villages were witnessing overall development and people of all sections of the society were getting the fruits of development. The wealth in Telangana was growing significantly as the State was developing infrastructure and attracting large scale investments, she said.

Roads & Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy, Rajya Sabha member KR Suresh Reddy and district officials were present.