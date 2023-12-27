Kavitha questions govt’s delay in keeping promises

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha urged people who received electricity bills with less than 200 units, not to pay them as the new Congress government had promised to exempt them. She reminded that the Congress leaders themselves made this appeal during the recent Assembly elections, promising to supply free power up to 200 units under Gruha Jyothi scheme.

Speaking to mediapersons at Narsingpalli in Nizamabad district on Wednesday, Kavitha questioned the need for seeking applications from the existing 44 lakh beneficiaries of social security pensions, to increase the amount from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. Instead, she urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to provide Rs 4,000 pension to all the existing beneficiaries commencing from January 1.

Kavitha found irony in the Chief Minister’s statement that the Congress government’s schemes would be applicable only to existing ration cardholders. She argued for swift issuance of new cards, followed by the implementation of schemes, to benefit a larger population. She raised concerns about the delay in disbursement of Rythu Bandhu funds into farmers’ bank accounts. She questioned why no applications are being allowed to roll out Rs 4,000 to the unemployed youth as promised by the Congress party.

The BRS MLC pointed out the marginal difference in the percentage of votes between the BRS party and the Congress party, emphasising that the Congress came to power with only a two percent vote margin. She urged the State government to address the concerns of the people, without any delay.

Meanwhile, BRS senior leader Dasoju Sravan slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for showing more interest in blaming the previous BRS government’s administration, rather than focusing on implementing the electoral promises of the Congress. He said the Chief Minister raised curtains for a new drama by inviting applications for benefits under Six Guarantees, only to delay their implementation in the name of scrutiny and then postpone them until the Lok Sabha elections, citing the Model Code of Conduct.

He said the Congress had cheated the people of Telangana by making false promises and now, claiming that they are applicable to only those with white ration cards. He ridiculed Revanth Reddy’s remarks over empty treasury. He reminded that during the elections, Revanth Reddy himself alleged that the then BRS government turned Telangana into a debt-ridden State, and yet made huge promises. He demanded to know the Chief Minister who is accusing the previous BRS government of misusing tax payers’ money, was now insisting on constructing a new camp office for himself at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Institute (MCRHRD), despite the presence of the camp office at Pragathi Bhavan which has been rechristened as Praja Bhavan.