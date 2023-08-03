KCR benefactor of farmers, says Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:38 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Photo: twitter

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a benefactor of farmers. He along with ZP chairperson K Vijayalaxmi took part in a programme expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister for the crop loan waiver in Nirmal on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced many innovative schemes for welfare of the agrarian community since the inception of Telangana state.

Citing Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, provision of uninterrupted supply of power to agriculture sector and fertilizers and creation of irrigation facilities. He stated that the third phase of crop loan waiver was aimed at helping farmers in overcoming the financial crisis.

Farmers and activists of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) flocked to the camp office of the minister and celebrated the decision of the government. They performed ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of Chandrashekhar Rao and hailed him raising slogans. They also danced to drum beats to mark the occasion. Farmer coordination committee president K Venkat Ram Reddy and many public representatives were present.

Meanwhile, local MLAs participated in similar events to be held in Adilabad, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts.

In Adilabad, legislator Jogu Ramanna said that Rao had waived crop loans worth Rs 14,000 crore in the first phase.