KCR undergoes successful hip replacement surgery

Following the hip replacement surgery, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been shifted to a room and is presently recuperating

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:27 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has successfully undergone left total hip replacement surgery at Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, hospital bulletin on Friday evening said.

“The surgery was performed by our team of senior orthopedic surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses. He has tolerated the surgery very well and is stable haemodynamically throughout the procedure,” the bulletin said.

Following the hip replacement surgery, the former Chief Minister has been shifted to a room and is presently recuperating. “He is receiving routine post-operative care including IV fluids, prophylactic antibiotics and pain medication. The plan of ambulation, physiotherapy and nutrition will be designed based on assessment tomorrow. The usual course of recovery is expected to be six to eight weeks,” the health bulletin added.