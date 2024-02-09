Efforts of KCR, BRS pay off as Bharat Ratna announced for PV Narasimha Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:28 PM

Hyderabad: The relentless efforts of the BRS have finally paid off, with the Centre’s decision to confer Bharat Ratna, the nation’s highest civilian award, on former Prime Minister, the late PV Narasimha Rao.

The previous BRS government had not only celebrated the birth centenary of the former Prime Minister, but had also passed an unanimous resolution in the State Assembly, demanding the Centre to honour him with the coveted award.

Soon after the new Telangana government was formed in June 2014, the then Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao ordered for declaring the birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao as a State function.

Later, a portrait of the former Prime Minister was also unveiled at the State Assembly. Under the BRS regime, the Telangana government organised the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Narasimha Rao in a grand manner.

Apart from erecting the statue of the former Prime Minister at the crucial junction at Necklace Road, Chandrashekhar Rao also renamed the iconic Necklace Road as PV Marg where the Gyan Bhoomi memorial has been constructed in the former Prime Minister’s memory.

Later, Chandrashekhar Rao nominated the former Prime Minister’s daughter Surabhi Vani Devi as the party candidate for Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar-Ranga Reddy graduates constituency and ensured her victory by a huge margin.

In September 2020, the Chandrashekhar Rao government moved a resolution in the Telangana Assembly, demanding the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao.

The resolution also requested the Centre to rename the University of Hyderabad after him. Chandrashekhar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

While moving the resolution, Chandrashekhar Rao described Narasimha Rao as a statesman, intellectual par excellence and a multi-linguist, crediting him with introducing modern economic reforms and paving the way for making India one of the largest economies in the world. “Only two leaders turned India’s modern history.

One was Jawaharlal Nehru, the architect of modern India and the second one was P V Narasimha Rao who was the maker of global India,” he said. All the parties in the State Assembly unanimously passed the resolution.