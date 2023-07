Keystone Basketball League: Chirec International enter semis with big win

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 25 July 23

Hyderabad: Chirec International recorded a massive 89-26 win over Sreenidhi International to enter semifinals in the under grade 10 boys division at the Keystone Basketball League for Schools on Tuesday.

For the winners, Anirudh, Adhiyesh and Shriaha scored 24, 16 and 15 points respectively.

In the other ties, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad beat Future Kids School 55-37. Sancta Maria downed 69-27 Birla Open Minds with the help of Reyan and Suryansh’s 24 and 21 points.

In the girls tie, Delhi Public School, Hyderabad cruise past Oakridge International 61-22.

Results: Quarterfinals: Under Grade 10 Category: Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 55 (Tejash 20, Atharv 12, Sandeepta 11) bt Future Kids School (A) 37 (Rithvik 16); Sancta Maria 69 (Reyan 24, Suryansh 21) bt Birla Open Minds 27 (Chetan 14); Oakridge International 58 (Veer 34, Darshak 11) bt Silver Oaks 42 (Abhinav 18, Nikhil 12, Yashwanth 12); Chirec International 89 (Anirudh 24, Adhiyesh 16, Shriahan 15, Vedant 10) bt Sreenidhi International 26 (Ansh 17);

Under Grade 10 Girls: Future Kids School (A) 31 (Medha 13, Thanushri 10) bt Birla Open Minds 10; Delhi Public School, Hyderabad 61 (Dakshita 24, Harini 15, Hasini 12) bt Oakridge International 22 (Sudhi 10).