Khammam: CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.92 lakh distributed to 8 beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.92 lakh distributed to eight beneficiaries by district convener of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Nallamala Venkateswara Rao at the MP Nama Nageswara Rao's camp office here on Saturday. CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.92 lakh distributed to eight beneficiaries by district convener of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Nallamala Venkateswara Rao at the MP Nama Nageswara Rao's camp office here on Saturday.

Khammam: District convener of Rythu Bandhu Samithi Nallamala Venkateswara Rao distributed CMRF cheques worth Rs 3.92 lakh to eight beneficiaries at the MP Nama Nageswara Rao’s camp office here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the MP Nama Nageswara Rao and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were making efforts to ensure the fruits of development reaches the people on a large scale. The Chief Minister was taking special care in clearing files related to CMRF cheques.