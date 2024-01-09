Khammam Collector tells officials to resolve issues related to electricity supply

District Collector VP Gautham held a review meeting with the officials on the electricity connections of Gruha Jyothi, Mission Bhagiratha, Girivikasam, schools, Anganwadi centres and health sub-centres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 January 2024, 06:26 PM

Collector VP Gautham speaking at a review meeting in Khammam on Tuesday.

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham directed electricity department officials to take immediate steps to provide electricity connections to households and 67 government schools that lack electricity supply.

He held a review meeting with the officials on the electricity connections of Gruha Jyothi, Mission Bhagiratha, Girivikasam, schools, Anganwadi centres and health sub-centres here on Tuesday. The issue of high and abnormal billing should be resolved at the earliest, he said.

Also Read Collector VP Gautham sets Sankranti deadline for online completion of Praja Palana applications

Under Giri Vikasam, 271 units in the district have been paid a fee for electricity connections, of which connections were given to 261 units and the remaining connections should be given immediately.

958 Anganwadi centres in the district have their own buildings, 236 centres have electricity meters and steps should be taken to install electricity meters in the remaining centres within a week, Gautham noted.

As many as 500 schools in the district have solar panels, they should be inspected randomly and a report should be submitted on their working status and whether net meter billing was being done or not.

56 new health sub-centres were being constructed in the district. Applications for electricity meters were submitted for 14 centres and approval was given to 11 centres. Steps should be taken to install electricity meters in other centres in coordination with the health department.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, there were problems in the supply of drinking water to Sathupalli town due to electricity problems. Steps should be taken to restore Chintakani, Chinna Mandava, Jalimudi and Jamalapuram CPW schemes. Electricity and Mission Bhagiratha officials should conduct joint inspections and take steps to solve the problems, the Collector suggested.

Gautham told officials to take steps to provide connections to households without electricity connections. In some of the applications received under Praja Palana, the applicants have not mentioned electricity service meter number and the reasons for the same should be examined.

Electricity department SE, K Ramesh, DEs Baburao, Rama Rao, Krishna, Nageswara Rao, Ramulu, Mission Bhagiratha SE Sadashiva Kumar and EE Pushpalatha, district welfare officer Suma, SAO Sridhar and others were present.