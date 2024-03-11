Khammam CP holds meeting with Muslim community elders

Khammam was a symbol of religious harmony and it was a good tradition for people of all religions and castes to uphold brotherhood

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 March 2024, 09:45 PM

CP Sunil Dutt held a meeting with the Muslim religious leaders in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt held a meeting with the Muslim religious leaders here on Monday in the wake of commencement of Ramzan season.

Khammam was a symbol of religious harmony and it was a good tradition for people of all religions and castes to uphold brotherhood. As India stands for unity in diversity the festival should be celebrated in a peaceful atmosphere with joy and respect for each other’s religions, he noted.

Also Read Haleem Hubs: Restaurants prepare for Ramzan rush

The CP informed that measures would be taken to avoid any traffic problems during Ramzan prayers. He suggested setting up a peace committee with Muslim religious leaders and the police during the month of Ramzan and asked them to bring any problem to his notice.

Dutt appealed to the community elders not to believe any news of communal clashes if spread on social media and to inform the police immediately. The religious leaders said that for many years it has become customary to respect and celebrate all religious festivals with brotherhood.

Additional DCP (Law & Order) G Prasada Rao, ACP (SB) Prasanna Kumar, the religious leaders Mohammed Aziz of Jama Masjid, Sd Shabbir of Kuba Masjid, SD Mahbub Ali of Astabal Masjid, Hafiz Mannan and others were present.