Khammam: Nallamala wants CM KCR’s birthday declared as Farmer’s Day

Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao requested the State government to declare Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's birthday as Farmer’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Khammam: Rythu Bandhu Khammam district convener Nallamala Venkateshwar Rao requested the State government to declare Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s birthday as Farmer’s Day (Rythu Dinotsavam).

He took part in the Chief Minister’s birthday celebrations at MP Nama Nageshwar Rao’s camp office here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he reminded that former Prime Minister Charan Singh’s birthday has already been celebrated as National Farmer’s Day and the AP government has also declared the birthday of former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy as Farmer’s Day.

In a similar manner the Telangana government should declare the birthday of Chandrashekhar Rao as Farmer’s Day as soon as possible.

The Chief Minister was implementing many schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24 hours free electricity supply for the wellbeing of farmers.

BRS was founded with the determination to make the farmer’s lives better with the slogan of ‘Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar’. Telangana irrigation sector has become a role model for the country and the State became ‘Annapurna for the country, Venkateshwar Rao noted.