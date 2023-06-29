Kothagudem grabs top spot in approved podu land claims in Telangana

Kothagudem district has 50,595 claims, the highest in the State, approved by the DLC covering an extent of 1,51,195 acres of podu land spread in 717 habitations

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty reviewing the arrangements for podu land pattas distribution in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: After an extensive survey and evaluation of claims through gram sabhas, Forest Rights Committees and District Level Committees (DLCs), the stage is set for distribution of podu land pattas in the district on Friday.

Kothagudem district has 50,595 claims, the highest in the State, approved by the DLC covering an extent of 1,51,195 acres of podu land spread in 717 habitations of 313 gram panchayats in 21 mandals of five Assembly constituencies.

Yellandu mandal has the highest number of claims, 6,824, approved covering an area of 17,673 acres followed by Tekulapally with 5,523 claims covering 18,915.37 acres of land. Chunchupalli mandal has the lowest number of claims, 55, covering 79.05 acres of podu land.

In Allapalli, Dummugudem, Gundala and Mulakalpalli mandals, pattas for over 10,000 acres of area would be given to podu cultivators. Those who are given pattas would get user rights under the Recognition of Forest Rights Act of 2006.

In Khammam district, there are 6,589 claims approved by the DLC covering 13,139.03 acres of land in 106 habitations of 77 gram panchayats in four Assembly constituencies. Singareni mandal has the highest number of claims, 2101 covering 5070.27 acres of land.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will launch the distribution of podu land pattas in the morning hours in Kothagudem and later in Khammam district during afternoon hours.

District Collector Anudeep Durishetty reviewed the arrangements for the pattas distribution on Thursday. On Friday, 2,500 beneficiaries, 500 from each Assembly constituency would be given pattas. Special officers have been appointed for the pattas distribution, he said.

As Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to extend Rythu Bandhu to those who are going to receive podu land pattas in Vanakalam season, officials have been making arrangements for the purpose.

