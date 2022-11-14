Kothagudem: Make foolproof arrangements for Inter-Society Tournament, ITDA PO to officials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:08 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

ITDA PO P Gautham held a review meeting at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Monday.

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Gautham Potru has directed the concerned officials to speed up the process of making arrangements for the Sixth Inter-Society League Tournament to be held from Nov 28 to Dec 1 in the district.

He held a meeting with the officials at Bhadrachalam on Monday and told them to ensure proper accommodation facilities for the athletes. He informed that as many as 1300 boys and girls would participate in the tournament to be held at Kinnerasani and Paloncha.

Separate accommodation facilities for boys and girls have to be made along with transport facilities for the athletes. Signboards should be set up at key locations so that athletes and officials coming from different areas could easily know their accommodation areas, Gautham said.

Welcome arches at the entry point of Kinnerasani. Women workers should stay at Kinnerasani and take care of the girls from time to time, similarly the concerned DD Tribal Welfare Officer should ensure that they get good nutritious food according to the menu, he suggested.

In the sports areas, LED lighting arrangements should be made around the ground along with barricading. Seating arrangements for the people to watch the sports, fresh water facility as well as medical facilities have to be made available, the PO told officials.

Regarding food, he said that the relevant committees should take special care to ensure that no one was left behind. Glucose packets, bananas and other fruits should be made available by the concerned ATDOs.

The DD tribal officer was told to see that the female students participating in the march fast must wear sports uniforms and shoes. Cultural programmes have to be conducted for three days after the end of the sports events in the evening, Gautham noted.

He asked the sports authorities and committees to take the responsibility for the success of the tournament, which was being organised in a prestigious manner. RCO in-charge David Raj, EE Tanaji, DD Ramadevi, Sports Officer Dr Veeru Naik and others were present.

Earlier in the day Gautham held Girijan Darbar and directed the concerned authorities to take special care of the eligible tribals who come from distant areas to submit petitions on various issues and help them avail government welfare schemes.