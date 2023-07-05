KT Rama Rao inaugurates Stellantis Digital Hub office in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:00 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: Stating that sustainable mobility was the future, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao emphasized the need to leverage technology for sustainable mobility.

Speaking after inaugurating the Digital Hub office of Netherlands-based mobility tech company Stellantis here on Wednesday, Rama Rao said as the need for sustainability grows in importance, leveraging technology becomes crucial for driving positive Impact in various sectors.

“Every single citizen in the plant realizes the importance of making it more and more sustainable. And it is when leveraging technology becomes that much important,”he said.

Highlighting the availability of talent in Hyderabad, the Minister said the projections for recruitment made by new tech companies coming to Hyderabad were usually shattered in much lesser time.

“This city is brimming with talent. This city attracts talent. This is the city that can give you a lot more scope for expansion,”he said.

The facility, spread across 75,000 sq.ft. and the centre’s focus will be on artificial intelligence and software engineering. Stellantis has played a strategic role in inviting Plug and Play, a global digital accelerator and a prominent early investor in Google, Paypal, and Dropbox to set up their office in Hyderabad. The company has engineering operations in Chennai and Pune as well.