KTR asks BRS cadre to give befitting reply to Opposition

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

File Photo

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao called upon the BRS youth wing activists to give a befitting reply to the opposition by utilizing the same social media that was being utilized wrongly by the opposition.

The Minister found fault with the opposition parties for spreading wrong propaganda against the ruling party on various social media platforms. Nowadays, the people begin their day begin by browsing social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Sharechat and others.

Taking it as an advantage, opposition parties were trying to misguide the people by uploading wrong propaganda, he said and advised the BRS youths to give a befitting reply to the opposition by utilizing the same social media. Instead of uploading wrong messages, the development which has been done during the last 10 years should be posted on social media, Rama Rao said while participating in the BRS Yuva Athmeeya Sammelanam at Sircilla on Friday. The Minister wanted the party’s young cadre to post the situation of Sircilla before 10 years and present the condition along with then and now pictures. Sircilla, which was earlier known for weavers’ suicides, had been developed on all fronts.

At the time of elections, political leaders would approach the public and seek votes in the name of caste and religion. Instead of taking caste and religion issues into consideration, people should exercise their votes for candidates with good conduct, he said.