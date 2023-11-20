KTR challenges Congress to prove claims on recruitments

Published Date - 09:51 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Stating that a job calendar would be declared soon after coming to power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that following appeals from job aspirants, the number of Group II jobs would be increased and notifications would be issued accordingly.

Interacting with job aspirants and students preparing for different competitive exams in Ashok Nagar and those from different universities here on Monday, Rama Rao assured to convene a special meeting with students at 10 am on December 4 to discuss all issues connected with recruitment exams.

He challenged the Congress to prove its claims on job recruitments in Congress-ruled States with statistics. The Telangana government had already filled up 1.62 lakh government jobs after issuing notifications for 2.30 lakh jobs, he said.

Opposition parties, especially Congress, did not have the moral right to criticize the BRS government over job recruitments. During its rule, the Congress filled up only 1000 jobs annually in the united Andhra Pradesh, while BRS filled up nearly 10,000 jobs a year, he said.

No State government could match the Telangana government in filling up government vacancies. The Congress, which was mudslinging on the BRS government, should explain to the students about recruitments done in its States with statistics, he said, urging students to understand the Congress party’s hidden agenda over recruitments for deriving political mileage.

The job aspirants appreciated Rama Rao for conducting the meeting and said though the State government had issued notifications for recruitment exams, there was lot of unrest among them over the way the exams were being conducted.

They appealed to the Minister to increase the number of posts, especially Group II. They also suggested a few measures in addressing technical aspects, including recruitment process, roaster point allocation and eligibility criteria. Due to a few technical issues, many legal cases were surfacing and these were creating hurdles in recruitments, the students said.

Promising to address all the issues raised by the students, Rama Rao said as per their appeal, the exercise to cleanse and reconstitute the TSPSC Board would be expedited.

“The current exercise to fill up 60,000 jobs will also be expedited, besides initiating steps regarding court cases,” Rama Rao said, adding that as a young man, he had the experience of working in private sector for almost a decade. “I can understand the challenges of achieving a government job and a private job,” Rama Rao said after the two-hour meeting.